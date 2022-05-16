Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41 RQS changes command

    41 RQS changes command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Richardson, left, 347th Rescue Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Thaddeus Ronnau, 41st Rescue Squadron incoming commander, at Moody Air Force Base, May 16, 2022. Ronnau recently served as the 41st RQS director of operations. The passing of the guidon represents the official change of leadership within a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7201199
    VIRIN: 220516-F-OI882-1065
    Resolution: 3293x2195
    Size: 415.3 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41 RQS changes command, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Moody AFB
    ACC
    23rd Wing
    41 RQS
    15 AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT