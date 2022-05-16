41 RQS changes command

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Richardson, left, 347th Rescue Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Thaddeus Ronnau, 41st Rescue Squadron incoming commander, at Moody Air Force Base, May 16, 2022. Ronnau recently served as the 41st RQS director of operations. The passing of the guidon represents the official change of leadership within a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

