U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sergey Zelenskiy, a senior instructor with the 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Michigan Army National Guard, poses for a photo at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, May 10, 2022. Zelenskiy an emigrant from Kyiv, Ukraine, joined the Michigan Army National Guard in 2007 and as a senior instructor, teaches Advanced Leadership Course, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, Rough Terrain Container Handler, and Combat Recovery for Wheeled Vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7201117
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-LI010-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|290.12 KB
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ukrainian emigrant serves as a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ukrainian emigrant serves as a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT