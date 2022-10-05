Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukrainian emigrant serves as a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sergey Zelenskiy, a senior instructor with the 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Michigan Army National Guard, poses for a photo at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, May 10, 2022. Zelenskiy an emigrant from Kyiv, Ukraine, joined the Michigan Army National Guard in 2007 and as a senior instructor, teaches Advanced Leadership Course, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, Rough Terrain Container Handler, and Combat Recovery for Wheeled Vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US 
    This work, Ukrainian emigrant serves as a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ukraine
    Army
    Army National Guard
    Regional Training Institute
    Michigan National Guard
    Fort Custer

