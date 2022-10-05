Ukrainian emigrant serves as a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sergey Zelenskiy, a senior instructor with the 177th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Michigan Army National Guard, poses for a photo at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, May 10, 2022. Zelenskiy an emigrant from Kyiv, Ukraine, joined the Michigan Army National Guard in 2007 and as a senior instructor, teaches Advanced Leadership Course, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, Rough Terrain Container Handler, and Combat Recovery for Wheeled Vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

