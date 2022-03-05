Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sustainment Brigade Practice with RAIL System

    GERMANY

    05.03.2022

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company (ICTC), 39th Transportation Battalion (MC) recently conducted a demonstration of the Rapidly Available Interface for trans-Loading (RAIL) at Coleman Worksite in Mannheim, Germany from May 3rd to 10th. The 1st ICTC validated their ability to transport, build, and employ the modular ramp system. The first two of these state of the art systems have been given to 1st ICTC for future training and employment throughout the theater. These operations ensure that the Soldiers whom would deploy these systems are able to do it in a fast and accurate manner, each repetition gets them closer to perfection.

