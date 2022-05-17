Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency leaders visit U.S. Army Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, Defense Health Agency director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg, DHA senior enlisted leader, met with Col. Terry Butcher, U.S. Army Japan deputy commanding officer and Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner, United States Army Garrison Japan senior enlisted advisor, to discuss integrated, high-quality military health service during a visit to Camp Zama, Japan May 17.

    DHA is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency enabling the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Program providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.6 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families.

