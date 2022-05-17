Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, Defense Health Agency director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Gragg, DHA senior enlisted leader, met with Col. Terry Butcher, U.S. Army Japan deputy commanding officer and Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Turner, United States Army Garrison Japan senior enlisted advisor, to discuss integrated, high-quality military health service during a visit to Camp Zama, Japan May 17.



DHA is a joint, integrated Combat Support Agency enabling the Army, Navy, and Air Force medical services to provide a medically ready force and ready medical force to Combatant Commands in both peacetime and wartime. The DHA administers the TRICARE Health Program providing worldwide medical, dental and pharmacy programs to more than 9.6 million uniformed service members, retirees and their families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 04:31 Photo ID: 7200735 VIRIN: 220517-A-PI656-002 Resolution: 6463x4480 Size: 5.87 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defense Health Agency leaders visit U.S. Army Japan, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.