WIESBADEN, Germany – Not everyone manages to receive an award in the course of their career. Reginald Stewart (middle), working as library technician at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden's library, has received the “Fedlink Library Technician of the Year Award” for all federal libraries for the second time since 2002. This is the highest level of recognition for a Library Technician in the U.S. Federal Government and a truly rare accomplishment. “Reginald is a star employee and a mover and shaker in our community,” said Deputy to the Garrison Commander of USAG Wiesbaden, Mitchell Jones (right), and presented on behalf of the Garrison Commander of USAG Wiesbaden, Colonel Mario A. Washington, a coin in recognition to his award. “Reginald is an expert in his field. He conducts programs, manages the library’s budget, manages the facilities, manages the government credit card, and far more. He also smoothly steps in as acting library director in needed. His hunger for knowledge plus his exceptional technical knowledge has made him one of the most valued team members and someone community members can trust and rely on,” said Lane De LaPena (left), Library Director at USAG Wiesbaden.

