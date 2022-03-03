U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley granted approval for a Girl Scout Gold Award project to address mental health through community arts workshops, March 3, 2022, following a briefing by Kwajalein resident Kendal Warren at USAG-KA command headquarters. From left: Carla Warren, parent and Girl Scout Troop leader emeritus; Col. Tom Pugsley; Jane Christy, Kwajalein School System art teacher and project advisor; Kendal Warren; Mary Beth Dawicki, Employee Assistance Program psychologist; David Sholar, Nan Construction, Inc.; Christy Johnson, Kwajalein Art Guild president; Darin Warren, parent and project consultant. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 18:13 Photo ID: 7200152 VIRIN: 220314-A-RI322-1020 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kendal Warren Girl Scout Gold Award Project Approved by USAG-KA Commander, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.