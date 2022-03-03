Kendal Warren Girl Scout Gold Award Project Approved by USAG-KA Commander

U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley granted approval for a Girl Scout Gold Award project to address mental health through community arts workshops, March 3, 2022, following a briefing by Kwajalein resident Kendal Warren at USAG-KA command headquarters. From left: Carla Warren, parent and Girl Scout Troop leader emeritus; Col. Tom Pugsley; Jane Christy, Kwajalein School System art teacher and project advisor; Kendal Warren; Mary Beth Dawicki, Employee Assistance Program psychologist; David Sholar, Nan Construction, Inc.; Christy Johnson, Kwajalein Art Guild president; Darin Warren, parent and project consultant. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
Art Rocks: Kwajalein Girl Scout Begins Painting Workshops To Address Mental Health
