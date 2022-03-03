Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kendal Warren Girl Scout Gold Award Project Approved by USAG-KA Commander

    Kendal Warren Girl Scout Gold Award Project Approved by USAG-KA Commander

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley granted approval for a Girl Scout Gold Award project to address mental health through community arts workshops, March 3, 2022, following a briefing by Kwajalein resident Kendal Warren at USAG-KA command headquarters. From left: Carla Warren, parent and Girl Scout Troop leader emeritus; Col. Tom Pugsley; Jane Christy, Kwajalein School System art teacher and project advisor; Kendal Warren; Mary Beth Dawicki, Employee Assistance Program psychologist; David Sholar, Nan Construction, Inc.; Christy Johnson, Kwajalein Art Guild president; Darin Warren, parent and project consultant. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 18:13
    Photo ID: 7200152
    VIRIN: 220314-A-RI322-1020
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kendal Warren Girl Scout Gold Award Project Approved by USAG-KA Commander, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Art Rocks: Kwajalein Girl Scout Begins Painting Workshops To Address Mental Health

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marshall Islands
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
    Kwajalein Hourglass

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT