Refurbishment at Kwajalein Water Plant Prolongs Use of Historic Water Tanks

USAG-KA Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega met with personnel from the Kwajalein Water Plant and concrete restoration crews from Delta Structural Technology, a subcontractor to prime contractor Cascade Solutions, for a ribbon-cutting April 23, 2022, to commemorate the refurbishment of a 1950s-era water storage tank on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7200049
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-RI322-2010
|Resolution:
|1400x2100
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
USAG-KA Water Plant Refurbishment Bolsters Garrison Utilities
