    Refurbishment at Kwajalein Water Plant Prolongs Use of Historic Water Tanks

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    USAG-KA Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega met with personnel from the Kwajalein Water Plant and concrete restoration crews from Delta Structural Technology, a subcontractor to prime contractor Cascade Solutions, for a ribbon-cutting April 23, 2022, to commemorate the refurbishment of a 1950s-era water storage tank on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

