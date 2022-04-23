USAG-KA Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega met with personnel from the Kwajalein Water Plant and concrete restoration crews from Delta Structural Technology, a subcontractor to prime contractor Cascade Solutions, for a ribbon-cutting April 23, 2022, to commemorate the refurbishment of a 1950s-era water storage tank on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:35 Photo ID: 7200049 VIRIN: 220423-A-RI322-2010 Resolution: 1400x2100 Size: 2.19 MB Location: MH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Refurbishment at Kwajalein Water Plant Prolongs Use of Historic Water Tanks, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.