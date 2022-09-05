A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, May 9, 2022. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities May 16, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7199905
|VIRIN:
|220509-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|948x534
|Size:
|133.68 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard transfers 19 people to The Bahamas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
