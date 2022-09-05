Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 19 people to The Bahamas

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry air crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, May 9, 2022. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities May 16, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Miami)

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    cuban
    Bahamans
    migrant interedition

