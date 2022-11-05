76th ORC's Task Force Puts Unit Training to Test During Vibrant Response

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan (Retired) provides feedback after a briefing to Task Force 76 commander and command staff at Fort Douglas, Utah on May 7 in preparation for the execution of the simulated mission for the Vibrant Response exercise. Buchanan served as senior mentor throughout the exercise. Vibrant Response 22 is an annual training exercise that took place from May 5-13 at Camp W.G. Williams, Utah and Fort Carson, Colorado, conducted by U.S. Northern Command and led by U.S. Army North, testing Task Force 76, and Army Reserve command’s ability to respond on short notice to a natural or man-made disaster.

