    76th ORC's Task Force Puts Unit Training to Test During Vibrant Response [Image 3 of 3]

    76th ORC's Task Force Puts Unit Training to Test During Vibrant Response

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan (Retired) provides feedback after a briefing to Task Force 76 commander and command staff at Fort Douglas, Utah on May 7 in preparation for the execution of the simulated mission for the Vibrant Response exercise. Buchanan served as senior mentor throughout the exercise. Vibrant Response 22 is an annual training exercise that took place from May 5-13 at Camp W.G. Williams, Utah and Fort Carson, Colorado, conducted by U.S. Northern Command and led by U.S. Army North, testing Task Force 76, and Army Reserve command’s ability to respond on short notice to a natural or man-made disaster.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:31
    Photo ID: 7199424
    VIRIN: 220511-A-CL806-259
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    This work, 76th ORC's Task Force Puts Unit Training to Test During Vibrant Response [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Chantell Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vibrant response
    cbrn
    arnorth
    disaster relief
    america's worst day

