Vanessa Bess, transportation specialist, Personal Property, Transportation Office, leads a briefing April 26 to help Soldiers preparing for a permanent change of station, or PCS, with their Personally Procured Moves, or PPMs. Carrying out a PPM can help Soldiers avoid several weeks of lead time for transportation services during peak PCS season, and the government will pay them based on item weight.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7199205
|VIRIN:
|220426-A-WL623-442
|Resolution:
|1700x1133
|Size:
|196.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell Soldiers empowered to carry out personally procured moves, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
