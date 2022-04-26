Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Campbell Soldiers empowered to carry out personally procured moves

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Vanessa Bess, transportation specialist, Personal Property, Transportation Office, leads a briefing April 26 to help Soldiers preparing for a permanent change of station, or PCS, with their Personally Procured Moves, or PPMs. Carrying out a PPM can help Soldiers avoid several weeks of lead time for transportation services during peak PCS season, and the government will pay them based on item weight.

    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Fort Campbell
    personally procured move
    ArmyPCS

