Fort Campbell Soldiers empowered to carry out personally procured moves

Vanessa Bess, transportation specialist, Personal Property, Transportation Office, leads a briefing April 26 to help Soldiers preparing for a permanent change of station, or PCS, with their Personally Procured Moves, or PPMs. Carrying out a PPM can help Soldiers avoid several weeks of lead time for transportation services during peak PCS season, and the government will pay them based on item weight.

