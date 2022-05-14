Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Sustainment Brigade attends Community Resource Fair

    GERMANY

    05.14.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexander Harrell 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Recently on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, members of the 16th Sustainment Brigade attended the Community Resource Fair event for Soldiers and their families to come out and learn about all the amazing resources the organizations in the area had to offer. It was an great learning experience for all, as each organization had a great deal to offer! It was also a time to get out enjoy some sunshine with families and friends and enjoy the day. The event also consisted of a car smashing event, where Soldiers and their families got to take a few swings on the vehicles to finish the event with a bang! To say it was an amazing day is an understatement!

