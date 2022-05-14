16th Sustainment Brigade attends Community Resource Fair

Recently on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, members of the 16th Sustainment Brigade attended the Community Resource Fair event for Soldiers and their families to come out and learn about all the amazing resources the organizations in the area had to offer. It was an great learning experience for all, as each organization had a great deal to offer! It was also a time to get out enjoy some sunshine with families and friends and enjoy the day. The event also consisted of a car smashing event, where Soldiers and their families got to take a few swings on the vehicles to finish the event with a bang! To say it was an amazing day is an understatement!

