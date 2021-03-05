Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yakima Training Center movement to contact

    Yakima Training Center movement to contact

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, take position on a hill while conducting a blank-fire movement to contact exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. Bayonet Focus is a multi-day certification exercise, for 7th Infantry Divisions’ subordinate brigades, which tests individual and collective soldier tasks before the brigade conducts their rotation at the National Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson)

