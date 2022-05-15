Coast Guard assists 2 aboard vessel taking on water near South Padre Island, Texas

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Texas, tows a flooded pontoon boat in the Laguna Madre, Texas, May 15, 2022. A good Samaritan called the station at 1:50 p.m. and notified Coast Guard personnel that two people aboard the pontoon boat were in need of assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 18:31
|Location:
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
