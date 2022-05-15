Transatlantic Expeditionary District celebrates first anniversary

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers youngest district, the Transatlantic Division’s Expeditionary District, held its one-year anniversary May 15, 2022, at a celebratory event in Kuwait. This illustration depicts a small fraction of the many military and civilian men and women that have volunteered to deploy and support the Army Corps of Engineers and Transatlantic Expeditionary District mission sets in the Middle East. (Produced by Richard Bumgardner, TAE Public Affairs)

