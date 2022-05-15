Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transatlantic Expeditionary District celebrates first anniversary

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers youngest district, the Transatlantic Division’s Expeditionary District, held its one-year anniversary May 15, 2022, at a celebratory event in Kuwait. This illustration depicts a small fraction of the many military and civilian men and women that have volunteered to deploy and support the Army Corps of Engineers and Transatlantic Expeditionary District mission sets in the Middle East. (Produced by Richard Bumgardner, TAE Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Sergeant Maj. Jun Tomagen
    Col. Kenneth N. Reed
    Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman

