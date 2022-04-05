1st ICTC Staff Ride to Belgium

The 1st Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, conducted an inspiring staff ride to Bastogne, Belgium to study the historic events that transpired during the Battle of the Bulge (Dec 1944 - Jan 1945) and to build esprit de corps. The Havoc Company visited the Bois Jacques foxholes, the town of Foy, and the Bastogne War Museum. Staff rides are an excellent way to get Soldiers out of the motor pool and re-energize and enjoy the surrounding areas while learning! They allow Soldiers to socialize and build stronger bonds with their Soldiers and Leaders.

