16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Welcome Brief

Traveling overseas can be a daunting experience. Arriving to a new duty station, in a different country, and not knowing anyone or even being able to speak the nation's language. These are all things that can create stress for Soldiers arriving. The 16th Sustainment Brigade hosts Newcomer Briefs to ease this transition and welcome these new Soldiers, from all Units in the Baumholder area, to our ranks. During the brief, COL Estrada and CSM Aguillen, introduce themselves and share all the amazing aspects of this duty station. They share the support the Soldiers can utilize in this transition and where to find them. It also allows for a Patching Ceremony where Leaders will formally patch these arriving Soldiers, officially welcoming them to the Knights Family.

