    16th Sustainment Brigade Hosts Welcome Brief

    GERMANY

    05.12.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Alexander Harrell 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Traveling overseas can be a daunting experience. Arriving to a new duty station, in a different country, and not knowing anyone or even being able to speak the nation's language. These are all things that can create stress for Soldiers arriving. The 16th Sustainment Brigade hosts Newcomer Briefs to ease this transition and welcome these new Soldiers, from all Units in the Baumholder area, to our ranks. During the brief, COL Estrada and CSM Aguillen, introduce themselves and share all the amazing aspects of this duty station. They share the support the Soldiers can utilize in this transition and where to find them. It also allows for a Patching Ceremony where Leaders will formally patch these arriving Soldiers, officially welcoming them to the Knights Family.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 04:26
    Photo ID: 7196672
    VIRIN: 220511-A-VS028-001
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1019.8 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Welcome Brief

