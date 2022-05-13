Mr. Calvin Reimold, an Army Reserve Strategic Communicator for the U.S. Army Reserve Command, is at Fort McCoy, WI training Soldiers on how to tell effective stories through the visual medium. Calvin also oversees the public affairs operation for the USARC Best Warrior, Best Squad competition. By bringing USAR public affairs Soldiers the week prior, he has the opportunity to sharpen and refine their production skills prior to the event.



His mentorship to the public affairs field is ever growing, thank you Mr. Reimold for your continued dedication.

This work, Mr. Calvin A. Reimold, by 2LT Timothy Yao