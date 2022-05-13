Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Calvin A. Reimold

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Mr. Calvin Reimold, an Army Reserve Strategic Communicator for the U.S. Army Reserve Command, is at Fort McCoy, WI training Soldiers on how to tell effective stories through the visual medium. Calvin also oversees the public affairs operation for the USARC Best Warrior, Best Squad competition. By bringing USAR public affairs Soldiers the week prior, he has the opportunity to sharpen and refine their production skills prior to the event.

    His mentorship to the public affairs field is ever growing, thank you Mr. Reimold for your continued dedication.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:05
    Photo ID: 7196386
    VIRIN: 220513-A-KJ871-013
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 102
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Calvin A. Reimold, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarc
    public affairs
    army reserve
    usar
    fort mccoy
    calvin reimold
    double eagle

