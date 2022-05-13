Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Land Component Command Training

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Master Warrant Officer Nicole VanAlstyne (Canadian Armed Forces, right), First Lieutenant Nathaniel R (Suriname National Army) and Sergeant First Class Jorge Sejas (United States 7th Special Forces Group, left) collaborate on logistical training during Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 13, 2022.  Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

    TAGS

    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales

