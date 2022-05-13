Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Land Component Command Training

Master Warrant Officer Nicole VanAlstyne (Canadian Armed Forces, right), First Lieutenant Nathaniel R (Suriname National Army) and Sergeant First Class Jorge Sejas (United States 7th Special Forces Group, left) collaborate on logistical training during Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 13, 2022. Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services
05.13.2022
05.13.2022
|7196385
|220513-O-DO465-1001
|5182x2915
|1.79 MB
BELIZE CITY, BZ
|1
|0
