6th CONS earns AMC functional award

Members assigned to the 6th Contracting Squadron (CONS) pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 12, 2022. The 6th CONS earned the Air Mobility Command functional award for outstanding large contracting squadron due to their performance during the previous quarter. The 6th CONS is responsible for coordinating projects and purchasing essential products for the installation including its joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

