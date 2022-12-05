Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th CONS earns AMC functional award

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 6th Contracting Squadron (CONS) pose for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 12, 2022. The 6th CONS earned the Air Mobility Command functional award for outstanding large contracting squadron due to their performance during the previous quarter. The 6th CONS is responsible for coordinating projects and purchasing essential products for the installation including its joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th CONS earns AMC functional award, by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contracting
    MacDill
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Award

