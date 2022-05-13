The 91st Air Refueling Squadron poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2022. As part of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, the 91st ARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
