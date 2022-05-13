Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st Air Refueling Squadron

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 91st Air Refueling Squadron poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2022. As part of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, the 91st ARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft conducting air refueling missions necessary to support air mobility missions on a global scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

