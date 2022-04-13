Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRNMMC Prosthetics patient Paisley

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Alpha Kamara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Paisley Minor poses for a photo with mom USMC Paige Thomas (left) and Jaime Boehm, prosthetist of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, April 22, 2022. Paisley and her mom comes to WRNMMC often to receive prosthetics maintenance and support. Photo by Alpha Kamara.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:22
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    WRNMMCs prosthetics unit gives relief to military kid with special needs

    special needs
    prosthetics
    military kid
    flagship of military medicine
    WRNMMC Military medicine

