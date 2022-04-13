Paisley Minor poses for a photo with mom USMC Paige Thomas (left) and Jaime Boehm, prosthetist of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, April 22, 2022. Paisley and her mom comes to WRNMMC often to receive prosthetics maintenance and support. Photo by Alpha Kamara.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 13:22 Photo ID: 7195599 VIRIN: 220420-D-PB407-1030 Resolution: 4949x3800 Size: 2.31 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WRNMMC Prosthetics patient Paisley, by Alpha Kamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.