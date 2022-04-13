Paisley Minor poses for a photo with mom USMC Paige Thomas (left) and Jaime Boehm, prosthetist of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, April 22, 2022. Paisley and her mom comes to WRNMMC often to receive prosthetics maintenance and support. Photo by Alpha Kamara.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 13:22
|Photo ID:
|7195599
|VIRIN:
|220420-D-PB407-1030
|Resolution:
|4949x3800
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WRNMMC Prosthetics patient Paisley, by Alpha Kamara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WRNMMCs prosthetics unit gives relief to military kid with special needs
