    Embarked Marines Conduct Small Arms Gunshoot Onboard Kellie Chouest

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.09.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220509-N-N3764-0100
    Caribbean Sea -- (May 9, 2022) -- Embarked Marines from Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Company Alpha 6 and Company Bravo 5, conduct a small arms gunshoot onboard Ship Special Mission Kellie Chouest, May 9, 2022. SSM Kellie Chouest is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Ian Blankenship/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7195283
    VIRIN: 220509-N-N3764-0100
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embarked Marines Conduct Small Arms Gunshoot Onboard Kellie Chouest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Caribbean Sea
    Gun Shoot
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Company
    SSM Kellie Chouest

