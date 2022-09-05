220509-N-N3764-0100

Caribbean Sea -- (May 9, 2022) -- Embarked Marines from Marine Corps Security Force Regiment Company Alpha 6 and Company Bravo 5, conduct a small arms gunshoot onboard Ship Special Mission Kellie Chouest, May 9, 2022. SSM Kellie Chouest is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Ian Blankenship/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 11:50 Photo ID: 7195283 VIRIN: 220509-N-N3764-0100 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.53 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Embarked Marines Conduct Small Arms Gunshoot Onboard Kellie Chouest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.