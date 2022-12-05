Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASG-P Commander Hosts 12th Territorial Defense Brigade Commander

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Maj. DeLancie Horton 

    Area Support Group Poland

    Col Jorge Fonseca, ASG-P commander briefs Col Zbigniew Targonski, 12th Territorial Defense Brigade (TDB) commander. The TDB is a unit of the Polish Armed Forces fifth branch of service, located in Poznan. The brief took place in Poznan, Poland on May 11, 2022.

    Poland
    Army Strong
    21st TSC
    EDI
    Stronger Together
    USAREUR-AF
    ASG-P
    Area Support Group Poland
    Atlantic Resolve
    12th TDB
    12 Brygada Obrony Terytorialnej: 645th RSG
    EADR Poznan

