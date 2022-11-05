Let's give Airman 1st Class John Meadows from the 81st Contracting Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a client systems subject matter expert, he played a key role in the client systems work center expansion project. Meadows tripled the 81st CS’s systems maintenance and imaging capabilities through the reutilization of assets and collaboration with two outside organizations. He also leads the way as a mobile system subject matter expert by enabling Keesler’s senior leadership personnel with 24/7 email capabilities. Finally, Meadows ensured 206 items met the Chief of Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer requirements which resulted in streamlined end-point management and secure mobile communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 16:03 Photo ID: 7193377 VIRIN: 220511-F-BD983-1002 Resolution: 4140x2764 Size: 1.13 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.