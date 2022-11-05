Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman 1st Class John Meadows from the 81st Contracting Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a client systems subject matter expert, he played a key role in the client systems work center expansion project. Meadows tripled the 81st CS’s systems maintenance and imaging capabilities through the reutilization of assets and collaboration with two outside organizations. He also leads the way as a mobile system subject matter expert by enabling Keesler’s senior leadership personnel with 24/7 email capabilities. Finally, Meadows ensured 206 items met the Chief of Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer requirements which resulted in streamlined end-point management and secure mobile communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

