Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Air National Guard's 116th ACW and 165th AW deployed to Ramstein AB for EUCOM operations

    Georgia Air National Guard's 116th ACW and 165th AW deployed to Ramstein AB for EUCOM operations

    RAMSTEIN AB, GERMANY

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Georgia Air National Guard's 116th Air Control Wing and the 165th Airlift Wing join for a group photo in front of an E-8C Joint STARS and a C-130H3 Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 9, 2022. This marks the first time the two units from Georgia have been deployed together to Ramstein supporting EUCOM operations at the same time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons) (Unit patches and text added to the photo.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 04:58
    Photo ID: 7191557
    VIRIN: 220509-Z-XI378-1003
    Resolution: 4800x3900
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AB, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Air National Guard's 116th ACW and 165th AW deployed to Ramstein AB for EUCOM operations, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    JSTARS
    C-130
    Air Power
    Georgia Air Guard
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT