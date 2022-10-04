Mobile Bay observes SAAPM

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 10, 2022) Lt. j.g. Viviana Lozano, left, from San Diego, and Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Teresa Ruiz, from Garden Grove, Calif., share slices of cake with the crew during the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) observance aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
