U.S. Army soldiers hoist a training manikin into a Blackhawk helicopter in Guardian Response 22 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana on May 10, 2022. The simulated medical evacuation was conducted to assess hoist extractions in a disaster situation. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of the U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7190182
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-SQ005-173
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army soldiers conduct hoist training at Guardian Response 22, by SPC Darianne Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
