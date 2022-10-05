Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army soldiers conduct hoist training at Guardian Response 22

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Spc. Darianne Hudson 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers hoist a training manikin into a Blackhawk helicopter in Guardian Response 22 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana on May 10, 2022. The simulated medical evacuation was conducted to assess hoist extractions in a disaster situation. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of the U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)

    TAGS

    Medical evacuation
    Indiana
    Muscatatuck
    Guardian Response 22
    GR22

