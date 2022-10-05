U.S. Army soldiers conduct hoist training at Guardian Response 22

U.S. Army soldiers hoist a training manikin into a Blackhawk helicopter in Guardian Response 22 training exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana on May 10, 2022. The simulated medical evacuation was conducted to assess hoist extractions in a disaster situation. Guardian Response 22 is a homeland emergency response exercise that provides realistic disaster response training to sharpen the skills and increase the capabilities of the U.S. Army Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darianne Tolbert)

