    Platform One (P1) Pod

    Platform One (P1) Pod

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Platform One (P1) Pod is a podcast geared to open and honest conversation about the challenges of performing DevSecOps in the Department of Defense. Season 1 describes the journey of Platform One from a grassroots startup to a formal Air Force Program. We cover our genesis story, the technical challenges, organizational theory, agile acquisition strategy, failures, and culture. The end of the season brings in a user panel for an outside perspective and we conclude with Platform One's new leadership discussing what the future holds. We hope to drive collaboration and learning across the DoD software ecosystem.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:07
    TAGS

    Diversity
    STEM
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    DevSecOps

