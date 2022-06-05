Pharmacy Five-Star All Stars Recognized

Naval Hospital Bremerton Pharmacy Department was presented with the Five-Star Customer Service Recognition Program award for their collective accountability and ownership; empathy and compassion; positive and passionate attitude; and responsiveness. The ‘Pharm Phamily’ was noted for their dedication to customer service, as evident by the implementation of new and innovative ways to provide the best customer service to their patients, such as with the new Q-Anywhere system, which allows patients to activate new or renewed prescriptions from their phone, which means no longer having to wait in the Main Out-Patient Pharmacy lobby. The Pharmacy staff have also been active in enrolling patients in the new ScriptCenter stations which provide an easy and alternative method to pick up medications, located at NHB’s Parking Garage Level A, at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Exchange and Naval Station Everett’s Food Court. The Pharmacy team has also shifted the way they operate to help seamlessly integrate these new – and time saving - initiatives into the support provided to all eligible beneficiaries. Average wait times are now lower, and customer satisfaction rate is above 90 percent (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

