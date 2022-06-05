Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan recognizes, celebrates military spouses

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Martine Doleman, 7th Air Force reservist and military spouse, left, smiles with Sarah Rolin, military spouse, right, beneath a Military Spouse Appreciation Day banner May 6, 2022, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is dedicated to acknowledging the significant contributions, support and sacrifices of military spouses.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 21:38
    military spouse
    appreciation day
    spouse appreciation
    team osan

