Lt. Col. Martine Doleman, 7th Air Force reservist and military spouse, left, smiles with Sarah Rolin, military spouse, right, beneath a Military Spouse Appreciation Day banner May 6, 2022, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is dedicated to acknowledging the significant contributions, support and sacrifices of military spouses.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 21:38 Photo ID: 7189030 VIRIN: 220506-F-OP101-0056 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.33 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Osan recognizes, celebrates military spouses, by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.