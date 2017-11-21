Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aurora dancing over Bassett ACH

    FT. WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2017

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    Harsh Alaskan winters are made a little easier by the beauty of the landscape. Here the aurora dance in the sky November 21, 2017 above Bassett Army Community Hospital at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:38
    Photo ID: 7188648
    VIRIN: 171121-A-HM783-021
    Resolution: 2048x1360
    Size: 137.2 KB
    Location: FT. WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
    Alaska
    Arctic
    USARAK
    Ft. Wainwright
    RHC-P
    MEDDAC-AK

