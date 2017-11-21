Harsh Alaskan winters are made a little easier by the beauty of the landscape. Here the aurora dance in the sky November 21, 2017 above Bassett Army Community Hospital at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:38 Photo ID: 7188648 VIRIN: 171121-A-HM783-021 Resolution: 2048x1360 Size: 137.2 KB Location: FT. WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aurora dancing over Bassett ACH, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.