Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Knowledge Manager is Named AFCEA Rising Star of the Year

    NAVWAR Knowledge Manager is Named AFCEA Rising Star of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Knowledge Manager Amanda Plante received the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International Meritorious Rising Star of the Year Award for her achievement in information technology during a hybrid virtual/in person ceremony April 25, at the AFCEA TechNet Cyber event in Baltimore, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:34
    Photo ID: 7188624
    VIRIN: 220506-N-FX457-681
    Resolution: 2719x4086
    Size: 812.44 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Knowledge Manager is Named AFCEA Rising Star of the Year, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVWAR Knowledge Manager is Named AFCEA Rising Star of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rising Star
    AFCEA
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT