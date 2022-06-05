NAVWAR Knowledge Manager is Named AFCEA Rising Star of the Year

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Knowledge Manager Amanda Plante received the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International Meritorious Rising Star of the Year Award for her achievement in information technology during a hybrid virtual/in person ceremony April 25, at the AFCEA TechNet Cyber event in Baltimore, Maryland.

