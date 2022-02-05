Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Joseph Rotstein, Jewish Federation of Charleston member, gave a presentation to honor the survivors as well as the victims of the Holocaust at the base theater on Joint Base Charleston, S.C. May 2, 2022. Rotstein gave the story of his family as his parents were survivors of the 11-million people tragically killed during the Holocaust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

    This work, Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022, by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

