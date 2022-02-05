Joseph Rotstein, Jewish Federation of Charleston member, gave a presentation to honor the survivors as well as the victims of the Holocaust at the base theater on Joint Base Charleston, S.C. May 2, 2022. Rotstein gave the story of his family as his parents were survivors of the 11-million people tragically killed during the Holocaust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 13:55
|Photo ID:
|7187114
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-KQ555-1014
|Resolution:
|5324x3549
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022, by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT