Joseph Rotstein, Jewish Federation of Charleston member, gave a presentation to honor the survivors as well as the victims of the Holocaust at the base theater on Joint Base Charleston, S.C. May 2, 2022. Rotstein gave the story of his family as his parents were survivors of the 11-million people tragically killed during the Holocaust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:55 Photo ID: 7187114 VIRIN: 220503-F-KQ555-1014 Resolution: 5324x3549 Size: 10.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022, by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.