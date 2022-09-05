Artic Security Forces Roundtable

Representatives from 11 different nations participating in the Arctic Security Forces Roundtable (ASFR) that took place May 3-5, 2022, traveled to Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, May 4, and were able to tour an F-35 Lightning fighter. The event, themed "Security Through Partnerships: Stronger Together" was hosted by U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with U.S. European Command and the Norwegian Defense Staff and included discussions about defense and security issues, the strategic importance of the Arctic and the asymmetric advantage gained through strong alliances and partnerships built on the foundation of shared values, experience and vision. (Courtesy photo)
