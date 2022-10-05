Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) Deputy Director Patrick Burns, on behalf of NHHC Director Sam Cox, signed a proclamation May 9, proclaiming May 10, 2022, “U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day” during an event held at the National Museum of the United States Navy.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7186716
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-TP675-350
|Resolution:
|1581x2091
|Size:
|623.25 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NHHC Proclamation: ‘U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day’, by LT Anthony Ivester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NHHC Proclamation: ‘U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT