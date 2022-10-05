NHHC Proclamation: ‘U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day’

Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) Deputy Director Patrick Burns, on behalf of NHHC Director Sam Cox, signed a proclamation May 9, proclaiming May 10, 2022, “U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day” during an event held at the National Museum of the United States Navy.

