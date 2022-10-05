Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NHHC Proclamation: ‘U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day’

    NHHC Proclamation: ‘U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day’

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Lt. Anthony Ivester 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) Deputy Director Patrick Burns, on behalf of NHHC Director Sam Cox, signed a proclamation May 9, proclaiming May 10, 2022, “U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day” during an event held at the National Museum of the United States Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:40
    Photo ID: 7186716
    VIRIN: 220510-N-TP675-350
    Resolution: 1581x2091
    Size: 623.25 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHHC Proclamation: ‘U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day’, by LT Anthony Ivester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NHHC Proclamation: &lsquo;U.S. Navy Original Six Frigates Day&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval History
    NHHC
    TheOriginal6
    SixFrigates225

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT