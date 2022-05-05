NY Air Guard flies MQ-9 between commercial airports

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft lands at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York on May 5, 2022 as the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard tests a new remote landing and takeoff capability.. This is the first time an MQ-9 flew from one commercial airport, in this case Hancock Field International Airport in Syracuse, to another, the airport in Rome. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)

