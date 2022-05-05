Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY Air Guard flies MQ-9 between commercial airports

    NY Air Guard flies MQ-9 between commercial airports

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney 

    New York National Guard

    An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft lands at Griffiss International Airport in Rome, New York on May 5, 2022 as the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard tests a new remote landing and takeoff capability.. This is the first time an MQ-9 flew from one commercial airport, in this case Hancock Field International Airport in Syracuse, to another, the airport in Rome. ( U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7186714
    VIRIN: 220505-Z-BK208-1151
    Resolution: 564x303
    Size: 75.61 KB
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Air Guard flies MQ-9 between commercial airports, by MSgt Barbara Olney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Air Guard tests new MQ-9 remote landing and takeoff capability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    remote
    New York Air National Guard
    MQ-9
    174th Attack Wing
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT