Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Access to helping agencies ‘reborn’ via Project PHNX

    Access to helping agencies ‘reborn’ via Project PHNX

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Security Forces Squadron begin an 800 meter run during a fitness combine as part of the Project PHNX program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2022. The combine consisted of six exercises and was performed three months apart to measure improvement over the course of three months. Project PHNX, short for pairing health, nutrition and exercise, brings medical specialists, chaplains, military family life consultants and more to squadrons and focuses on preventative care instead of reactive care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 08:55
    Photo ID: 7186432
    VIRIN: 220420-F-WY074-0051
    Resolution: 3475x2236
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Access to helping agencies ‘reborn’ via Project PHNX, by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Access to helping agencies &lsquo;reborn&rsquo; via Project PHNX

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    86 AW
    Project PHNX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT