Members of the 86th Security Forces Squadron begin an 800 meter run during a fitness combine as part of the Project PHNX program at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2022. The combine consisted of six exercises and was performed three months apart to measure improvement over the course of three months. Project PHNX, short for pairing health, nutrition and exercise, brings medical specialists, chaplains, military family life consultants and more to squadrons and focuses on preventative care instead of reactive care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 08:55 Photo ID: 7186432 VIRIN: 220420-F-WY074-0051 Resolution: 3475x2236 Size: 1.59 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Access to helping agencies ‘reborn’ via Project PHNX, by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.