    Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACS) aircraft, is parked at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 6, 2022. The Air Force recently decided to replace a portion of the E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet with the E-7 Wedgetail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail, by A1C Makenna Gott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    AWACS
    RAAF
    Australian Air Force
    Wedgetail
    F-35A Lightning II

