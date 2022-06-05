A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACS) aircraft, is parked at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 6, 2022. The Air Force recently decided to replace a portion of the E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet with the E-7 Wedgetail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 18:45
|Photo ID:
|7185851
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-ZZ222-1012
|Resolution:
|5957x3048
|Size:
|8.72 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
