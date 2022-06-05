A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACS) aircraft, is parked at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 6, 2022. The Air Force recently decided to replace a portion of the E-3 Sentry AWACS fleet with the E-7 Wedgetail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott)

