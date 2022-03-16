Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment poses for a photo while packing his gear near the end of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 22-02 rotation. JPMRC is a Home-station training rotation that tests and builds combat readiness in the Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 18:42
|Photo ID:
|7185832
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-KE589-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.26 MB
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Arctic Soldier Prepares to Depart JPMRC, by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
