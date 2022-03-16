Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Soldier Prepares to Depart JPMRC

    Arctic Soldier Prepares to Depart JPMRC

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Downing 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment poses for a photo while packing his gear near the end of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 22-02 rotation. JPMRC is a Home-station training rotation that tests and builds combat readiness in the Arctic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 18:42
    Photo ID: 7185832
    VIRIN: 220316-A-KE589-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Soldier Prepares to Depart JPMRC, by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    Alaska
    arctic
    snow
    arctic tough

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT