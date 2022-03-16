Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment poses for a photo while packing his gear near the end of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 22-02 rotation. JPMRC is a Home-station training rotation that tests and builds combat readiness in the Arctic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 18:42 Photo ID: 7185832 VIRIN: 220316-A-KE589-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.26 MB Location: DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Soldier Prepares to Depart JPMRC, by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.