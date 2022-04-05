Fort Knox expert points community to numerous available mental health resources

For Mental Health Awareness Month 2022, Fort Knox Department of Behavioral Health Chief Laura Johnson said in addition to sharing the many resources available to Soldiers and Families, she hopes they who have used them will share their stories with others in the hope of reducing the stigma around seeking help.

