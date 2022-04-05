Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox expert points community to numerous available mental health resources

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    For Mental Health Awareness Month 2022, Fort Knox Department of Behavioral Health Chief Laura Johnson said in addition to sharing the many resources available to Soldiers and Families, she hopes they who have used them will share their stories with others in the hope of reducing the stigma around seeking help.

