    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings Over The Rockies museum unveils SBIRS satellite displays and 3D printed radome

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Buckley Garrison

    Col. Miguel A. Cruz, Space Delta 4 commander, 1st Lt. Casey Fletcher, 2nd Space Warning Squadron mission commander, and the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus product design team pose for a group photo at the Wings Over Rockies museum, Colo., May 7, 2022. The CCIC product design team manufactured and 3D printed a replica of one of the radomes on Buckley Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:39
    Photo ID: 7182625
    VIRIN: 220507-X-UC044-1078
    Resolution: 1500x900
    Size: 447.8 KB
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over The Rockies museum unveils SBIRS satellite displays and 3D printed radome, by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Satellites
    mission
    Buckley
    Wings Over The Rockies
    Space Force

