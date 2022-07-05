Wings Over The Rockies museum unveils SBIRS satellite displays and 3D printed radome

Col. Miguel A. Cruz, Space Delta 4 commander, 1st Lt. Casey Fletcher, 2nd Space Warning Squadron mission commander, and the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus product design team pose for a group photo at the Wings Over Rockies museum, Colo., May 7, 2022. The CCIC product design team manufactured and 3D printed a replica of one of the radomes on Buckley Space Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

