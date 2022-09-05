Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, moves full speed ahead into Checkered Flag 22-2, May 9-20, 2022. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises, which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th-and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7182399 VIRIN: 220509-F-YO405-2001 Resolution: 2224x2079 Size: 1.52 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tyndall moves full speed ahead for Checkered Flag exercise, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.