Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, moves full speed ahead into Checkered Flag 22-2, May 9-20, 2022. Checkered Flag is one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises, which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th-and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7182399
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-YO405-2001
|Resolution:
|2224x2079
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall moves full speed ahead for Checkered Flag exercise, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall moves full speed ahead for Checkered Flag exercise
