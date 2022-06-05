Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military Members Volunteer at Archaelogical Museum

    SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, ITALY

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220506-N-IE405-1238 SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, Italy (May 6, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen, assigned to American Forces Network detachment Naples, mows the lawn at the courtyard of the Archaeological Museum of Ancient Capua during a community relations event hosted by U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples at Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy, May 6, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    This work, U.S. Military Members Volunteer at Archaelogical Museum, by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteer
    NSA Naples
    Naval Support Activity
    community relations
    Santa Maria Capua Vetere
    Archaelogical Museum of Ancient Capua

