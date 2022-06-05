U.S. Military Members Volunteer at Archaelogical Museum

220506-N-IE405-1238 SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, Italy (May 6, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen, assigned to American Forces Network detachment Naples, mows the lawn at the courtyard of the Archaeological Museum of Ancient Capua during a community relations event hosted by U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples at Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy, May 6, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

