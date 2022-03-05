Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC provides skin cancer screenings

    RP, GERMANY

    05.03.2022

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Shannon Buck, a dermatologist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), provides a skin cancer screening for military spouse Judy Srey on May 3, 2022. The LRMC Dermatology Clinic provided screenings to DOD civilians, retirees, and dependents during the first week in May as part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7181660
    VIRIN: 220503-O-YR030-610
    Resolution: 3794x2846
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, LRMC provides skin cancer screenings, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDCOM
    LRMC
    Skin Cancer Screening

