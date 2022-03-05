U.S. Air Force Maj. Shannon Buck, a dermatologist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), provides a skin cancer screening for military spouse Judy Srey on May 3, 2022. The LRMC Dermatology Clinic provided screenings to DOD civilians, retirees, and dependents during the first week in May as part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 04:43 Photo ID: 7181660 VIRIN: 220503-O-YR030-610 Resolution: 3794x2846 Size: 2.61 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC provides skin cancer screenings, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.