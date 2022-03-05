U.S. Air Force Maj. Shannon Buck, a dermatologist at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), provides a skin cancer screening for military spouse Judy Srey on May 3, 2022. The LRMC Dermatology Clinic provided screenings to DOD civilians, retirees, and dependents during the first week in May as part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 04:43
|Photo ID:
|7181660
|VIRIN:
|220503-O-YR030-610
|Resolution:
|3794x2846
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRMC provides skin cancer screenings, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sunnier days are here – LRMC provides skin cancer screenings
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT