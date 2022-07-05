2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House Day 1

U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers perform a parachute stunt at the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House May 7 , 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show is the first one to be hosted at Holloman in four years and the biggest event on base in over a decade.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

Date Taken: 05.07.2022, by Amn Isaiah Pedrazzini