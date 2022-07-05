Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House Day 1

    2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House Day 1

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers perform a parachute stunt at the 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House May 7 , 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show is the first one to be hosted at Holloman in four years and the biggest event on base in over a decade.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Holloman Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House Day 1, by Amn Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HAFB 2022 Holloman Air Show New Mexico Thunderbirds

