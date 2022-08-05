Training at Belmopan Police Training Academy

BELMOPAN, Belize (May 8, 2022) Lt. Col. Duilia Turner, assigned to U.S. Southern Command, gives a presentation on Women, Peace, and Security at the Belmopan Police Training Academy during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May, 8 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

