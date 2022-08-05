USS Lassen departs Fleet Week Port Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 8, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) departs Fleet Week Port Everglades, May 8, 2022. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

