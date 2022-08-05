FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 8, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) departs Fleet Week Port Everglades, May 8, 2022. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:29 Photo ID: 7180892 VIRIN: 220508-N-AW702-0001 Resolution: 6691x3675 Size: 1.67 MB Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black departs Fleet Week Port Everglades, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.