FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 8, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) departs Fleet Week Port Everglades, May 8, 2022. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 09:29
|Photo ID:
|7180892
|VIRIN:
|220508-N-AW702-0001
|Resolution:
|6691x3675
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Delbert D. Black departs Fleet Week Port Everglades, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Lassen and USS Delbert Black Bid Farewell to Fleet Week PEV
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT