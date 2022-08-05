Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black departs Fleet Week Port Everglades

    USS Delbert D. Black departs Fleet Week Port Everglades

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (May 8, 2022) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) departs Fleet Week Port Everglades, May 8, 2022. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7180892
    VIRIN: 220508-N-AW702-0001
    Resolution: 6691x3675
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black departs Fleet Week Port Everglades, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Lassen and USS Delbert Black Bid Farewell to Fleet Week PEV

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Week
    Naval Station Mayport
    Navy Region Southeast
    Port Everglades
    USS Delbert D. Black

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT