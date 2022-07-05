172nd Prepare for Guardian Response 2022

MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company loading equipment into a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in action of Guardian Response 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).
