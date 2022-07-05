Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Prepare for Guardian Response 2022

    MUSCATUTUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – U.S. Army Soldiers of the 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Company loading equipment into a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, in action of Guardian Response 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Guardian Response 2022
    172nd CBURN Co

