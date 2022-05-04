Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier-mother writes children’s book on ‘love, hope and infertility’ to help improve understanding, encourage discussion

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Kellie Feciuch is the co-author of “The Lady Bird Story: A Story of Love, Hope, & Infertility,” a children’s book based on her own numerous challenges with becoming pregnant, which ultimately resulted in the birth of her son Bennett (pictured), now 4. Feciuch said she wrote the book, which tells the story of a bird whose eggs continually crack in her nest until she sees a doctor bird, in part, to help people better understand infertility and to encourage them to talk more openly and meaningfully about it. (Courtesy photo)

