Soldier-mother writes children’s book on ‘love, hope and infertility’ to help improve understanding, encourage discussion

Ohio Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Kellie Feciuch is the co-author of “The Lady Bird Story: A Story of Love, Hope, & Infertility,” a children’s book based on her own numerous challenges with becoming pregnant, which ultimately resulted in the birth of her son Bennett (pictured), now 4. Feciuch said she wrote the book, which tells the story of a bird whose eggs continually crack in her nest until she sees a doctor bird, in part, to help people better understand infertility and to encourage them to talk more openly and meaningfully about it. (Courtesy photo)

